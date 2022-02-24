K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 9.6%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 330,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 260,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

