Kadena Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $49.14 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00016643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.64 or 0.06889046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,274.59 or 1.00125703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

