Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 1.18. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

