Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

