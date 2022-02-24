Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $167.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. 838,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.