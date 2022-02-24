Katalyo Achieves Market Cap of $580,653.98 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $580,653.98 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.