Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $837.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

