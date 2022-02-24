Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $837.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About Kelly Services (Get Rating)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.