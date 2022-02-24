Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

KEL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,166. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

