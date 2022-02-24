Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.08

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 4915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.