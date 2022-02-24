Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,488 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $585.28 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.32.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

