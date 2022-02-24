Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $846,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $627.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.92. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

