Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $926,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

