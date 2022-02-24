Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $291.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

