Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.
Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
