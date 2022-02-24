Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $697,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $56,879,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $46,523,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 170.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

