Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $797,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $7,975,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 130,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,064,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $127,527,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

