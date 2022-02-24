Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $882,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,495.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.05 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

