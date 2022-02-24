KeyCorp Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $155.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $208.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.61.

FIVN opened at $104.14 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $103.59 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

