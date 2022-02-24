KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,876.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $882,543.32 and $4,876.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

