Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

