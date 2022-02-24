Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

