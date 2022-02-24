Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 521.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.