Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$10.06.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

