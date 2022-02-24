Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 137,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.