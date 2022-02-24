KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) Position Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.