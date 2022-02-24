Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.
Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
