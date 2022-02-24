Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.