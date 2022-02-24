Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.23 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Komodo has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00265274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00075242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00088151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,284,650 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

