Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.