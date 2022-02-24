Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

KTB stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.