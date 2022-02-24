Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.18.
Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)
