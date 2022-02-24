Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to approx $4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.250 EPS.
NYSE:KOP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.
About Koppers (Get Rating)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.