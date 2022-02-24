Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to approx $4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.250 EPS.

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

