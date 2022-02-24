KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.30.

TSE KPT traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.43.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

