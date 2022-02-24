Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

KTOS opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,064 shares of company stock worth $1,409,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

