Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $254.38. The stock had a trading volume of 145,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,894. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

