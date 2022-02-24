Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.84. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

