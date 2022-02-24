Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 153,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 141,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,681. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

