Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU traded up $7.65 on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,019. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

