Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 847 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Shopify makes up about 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Shopify by 151.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $24.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $650.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,849. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,047.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,331.41. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $624.27 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

