Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695,911 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.04% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCA stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

