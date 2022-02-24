Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 182,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,293. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lantheus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lantheus by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.