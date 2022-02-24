Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.