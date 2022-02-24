Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 5,704 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $346,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

