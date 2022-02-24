Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$42.63 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$33.17 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.