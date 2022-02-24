Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 413,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.