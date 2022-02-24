Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $411,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 91,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NEE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,743. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

