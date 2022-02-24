LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller Sells 5,712 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 18th, Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.63 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

