Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 620.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,480 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 742,712 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 643,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.