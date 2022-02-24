Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 1.2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Approximately 38,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 219,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.42.

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

