Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 44930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $160,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.