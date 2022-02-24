LiquidApps One Day Volume Reaches $8,972.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.55 million and $8,972.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

