Litecoin Plus Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $75,751.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

